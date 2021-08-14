PARIS (AP) — Coach Christophe Galtier returned to Lille and punished his old club as Nice won 4-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Striker Kasper Dolberg and midfielder Hichem Boudaoui scored inside the first four minutes, with lively forward Amine Gouiri involved in both.

Lille clawed back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 last weekend, but there was no comeback this time as Gouiri made it 3-0 from the penalty spot shortly after the break and Dolberg headed in his second midway through the second half.

Later Saturday, Lionel Messi and PSG’s other summer recruits were being paraded before a full crowd of 50,000 at Parc des Princes before the game against Strasbourg.

After four-time Champions League winner Messi’s new deal with Barcelona collapsed, the soccer great this week joined PSG on a two-year deal.

Last season, Galtier’s excellent coaching helped Lille win the title against the odds.

But Lille was not keen on letting him leave one year before the end of his contract, and Nice had to pay 4 million euros ($4.7 million) in compensation. This created tense relations between Galtier and Lille president Olivier Letang.

It must have been a strange sight for Galtier as the league trophy he won, and the recent Champions Trophy, were presented to the home fans.

They were soon in despondent mood as Nice went 2-0 up.

Playing his first match since scoring three goals for Denmark at Euro 2020, Dolberg found the net in the first minute from close range.

Poor defending from Zeki Celik under pressure from Dolberg resulted in Gouri setting up Boudaoui and he smacked a firm shot past Lille’s new goalkeeper Leo Jardim — who has conceded seven in two games since replacing Mike Maignan.

Marseille hosts Bordeaux in the pick of Sunday’s games.

Monaco lost 1-0 at Lorient on Friday and has only one point from its opening two games, having finished third last season.

