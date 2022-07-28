The NHRA returns to Pacific Raceways in Kent for the first time since 2019 as drag racing’s 33rd Northwest Nationals begin Friday.

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) won the race three years ago, the last time the series was here.

There will be one round of qualifying at 6 p.m. Friday and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 and live eliminations on FOX at 1 p.m. Sunday.

This is the 13th of 22 races during the 2022 season.

Brittany Force, the Top Fuel points leader, was the star driver in Sonoma last weekend.

“It is exciting and it’s great to return to Seattle,” Force said. “It’s been a while, but that’s another race track where I grew up racing in Super Comp, Top Alcohol Dragster, and going there as a kid. (Teammate) Austin (Prock) got his first win there (in 2019) and there are just a lot of great memories there.”

Force is chasing her second world championship.

In Funny Car, John Force made history at Pacific Raceways in 2019 with his 150th career win. The legendary driver returns to Seattle looking for his second win this season and the 10th in his career at the track.

The reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year, Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn, grew up racing at Pacific Raceways and will get the chance to race at the track for the first time as a professional driver.

He’ll perform in front of family and friends in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. “I’ve made a lot of laps here in a lot of different cars, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to do it in a Pro Stock car,” he said.