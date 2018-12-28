NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins forward David Backes three games without pay for an illegal hit to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman.
The league considered Backes a repeat offender.
Based on his salary, he will lose almost $220,000. The discipline also means Backes will miss Tuesday’s Winter Classic against Chicago at Notre Dame Stadium.
The incident occurred early in the third period Thursday night, when Coleman was clearing a rebound from the New Jersey zone. Backes delivered a shoulder to his head and knocked him to the ice.
The Bruins forward was given a minor penalty.
New Jersey won 5-2.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports