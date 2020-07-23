They actually did it.
Despite seemingly heated debate surrounding the possibility of a mythical sea creature as NHL Seattle’s team name, the franchise dived headfirst into the Kraken waters.
And so far, so good! While the reaction to the name isn’t solely positive (was it ever going to be?), fans appear to have quickly embraced the team overall based on the logos and colors that were also released.
Four hours into our totally unofficial Twitter poll, 61% of the more than 900 Seattle fans who voted love the name. Nearly 13% hate it.
The comments section on our initial post about the team name tells a slightly different story.
But what about the rest of Seattle — and the rest of the sports world? Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.