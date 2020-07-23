They actually did it.

Despite seemingly heated debate surrounding the possibility of a mythical sea creature as NHL Seattle’s team name, the franchise dived headfirst into the Kraken waters.

And so far, so good! While the reaction to the name isn’t solely positive (was it ever going to be?), fans appear to have quickly embraced the team overall based on the logos and colors that were also released.

Four hours into our totally unofficial Twitter poll, 61% of the more than 900 Seattle fans who voted love the name. Nearly 13% hate it.

The comments section on our initial post about the team name tells a slightly different story.

But what about the rest of Seattle — and the rest of the sports world? Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.

Just imagine hearing Liam Neeson saying “Release the Kraken” as the team comes into the ice #NHLSeattle pic.twitter.com/FHyzXz3u3n — Yves Saint Lauren (@laurenlynskey) July 23, 2020

It’s the barbed wire tattoo of nicknames. You think it’s supercool today and you’ll be embarrassed by it in a few years. — David Nelson (@dtnelson) July 23, 2020

For the record we called it pic.twitter.com/AgDCreATK8 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 23, 2020

I CANNOT BELIEVE THEY DID IT THEY ACTUALLY HAVE A FUN NAME — Jillian Fisher (@FisherJillian) July 23, 2020

Absolutely love the new name @NHLSeattle_ the Kraken goes dummy hard…And the logo absolutely slaps too. I’m hyped for the city right now. #ReleaseTheKraken 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) July 23, 2020

new sports teams pick dull names. the last NFL launch was a team in Texas called the Texans. in MLB it was the Nationals. the last 6 MLS teams are Los Angeles FC, FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, Inter Miami, Austin FC, & Charlotte FC.



THEY JUST NAMED A NHL TEAM “THE KRAKEN" — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 23, 2020

FINALLY! A tiny bit of good news in 2020! The @NHL releases the KRAKEN in SEATTLE! The most metal sounding name in Hockey since the @NJDevils! The Devils and the Kraken clashing sounds almost Lovecraftian! https://t.co/iae54quLaw — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 23, 2020

The Seattle Kraken's mascot has been leaked: pic.twitter.com/bF2Xe1mgPu — Michael (@TheLeafsIMO) July 23, 2020

I honestly love everything about it. Pleasantly surprised. — Daniel Gregory (@waffledaniel316) July 23, 2020