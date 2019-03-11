TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says it is investigating the possible use of a homophobic slur during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 6-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.
Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period. An NHL spokesman says the league will have no further comment until its investigation is completed.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says the club is in communication with the NHL. Dubas says “The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”
