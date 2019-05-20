NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and the players’ union have two new agreements to address player health in the areas of pain management/prescription medications, and behavior well-being.

The joint agreements, announced Monday, are designed to lead to advancement and understanding of dealing with pain and to improve potential treatments. The league and union also will add to programs already established in education, prevention, and overall behavioral health throughout the league.

“I was hired two years ago and when I was hired I was asked about areas of concern,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical chief. “And I said these were two areas I saw from my knowledge of someone taking care of athletes for over two decades. I felt a real need there.

“We’ve been working together with the players’ union to come up with something that would work proactively for both. We have the same goal, to take care of the whole player and in a holistic way, and to focus on prevention.”

Among the stipulations in the pain management area will be formation of a committee of medical experts appointed by the league and union that will establish uniform standards for club practices and policies in pain management and the use of prescription medication by players. The committee also will conduct research concerning pain management and alternative therapies.

That committee will receive periodic reports from a newly developed prescription drug monitoring program that will monitor all prescriptions issued to NFL players by club physicians and unaffiliated physicians.

Each NFL club must appoint and pay for a pain management specialist before next season.

All this builds on the programs in place.

“We’ve had an electronically submitted health record for each club in place for a number of years,” Sills said. “Medical providers enter the prescriptions they have given to the players. Periodically, our medical advisory committee and the NFL Physicians Society would issue white paper guidelines around strategies. The important change here is obviously it creates a committee tasked with overseeing our educational efforts — the best practices around pain management.”

All 32 teams now must retain by the start of training camp a behavioral health team clinician focused on supporting players’ emotional and mental health and well-being. The old bromide of “toughing it out” when someone has such issues has long been discarded, Sills said.

“This is not novel to the NFL or to sports,” Sills added. “It applies across all levels of society at all age groups and walks of life, and we know these are issues we need to address.”

While the NFL and NFLPA have had previous joint programs in these health areas, Sills and NFLPA President Eric Winston note these initiatives are a major step forward in medical care.

“These agreements are positive developments for our membership as they will provide new and important resources to help players and their families,” Winston said. “Our union has always advocated for advancements in health and safety and we think this work with the NFL is another important step to improve care for NFL players.”

