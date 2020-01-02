NEW YORK (AP) — From the Immaculate Reception, already voted the best play in NFL history, to the Dolphins’ perfect season that has been selected as the all-time top team, the NFL is searching for its greatest moment.

As part of its celebration of the 100th season of play, the league is conducting balloting for its most iconic moment at NFL.com/greatestmoment and is encouraging fans to vote for one of the 32 team nominations.

Voting will determine the top eight AFC and NFC moments until Jan. 9 at midnight EST. That will leave 16 contenders that will be cut to eight across both conferences in voting from Jan. 9 until midnight EST on Jan. 16.

Those eight moments will be reduced to four in balloting from Jan. 16 to midnight EST on Jan. 23. From the final four, fans will choose the No. 1 overall moment in voting from Jan. 23-noon on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

Video clips and text describing each team’s moment will be available when fans vote. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.

The 32 contenders:

Baltimore Ravens The Mile-High Miracle Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Jennings’ Kickoff Return Cleveland Browns 1964 NFL Championship Denver Broncos Elway’s Helicopter Run Houston Texans Watt’s Pick 6 Indianapolis Colts Jackson’s Interception Jacksonville Jaguars Taylor’s 90-Yard Touchdown Kansas City Chiefs 65 Toss Power Trap Los Angeles Chargers Epic in Miami Miami Dolphins The Perfect Season New England Patriots 28-3 New York Jets Advertising Oakland Raiders Marcus Allen’s Reverse Run Pittsburgh Steelers The Immaculate Reception Tennessee Titans Music City Miracle NFC Arizona Cardinals Fitz to the Post Atlanta Falcons 2016 NFC Championship Carolina Panthers Smith’s Game-Winning TD Chicago Bears Bears Super Bowl XX Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Thanksgiving in Detroit Green Bay Packers The Ice Bowl Los Angeles Rams The Tackle Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Porter’s Pick 6 New York Giants The Helmet Catch Philadelphia Eagles Philly Special San Francisco 49ers The Catch Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Barber’s Pick 6 Washington Redskins Riggo’s Run

