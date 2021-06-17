SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Jordan Willis of the San Francisco 49ers was suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Willis, 26, remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before beginning his suspension.

Willis will be eligible to return to San Francisco’s active roster on Oct. 25 following the 49ers’ Week 7 game against Indianapolis. The first game he’d be eligible to participate in is at Chicago on Halloween.

Willis is a fifth-year pro the 49ers acquired last year along with a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

He played in two games for the Jets and seven for the 49ers last season and was signed by the 49ers in March to a one-year contract.

