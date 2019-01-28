ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL is launching a yearlong celebration for its centennial season.
The campaign, “NFL100”, will kick off during the Super Bowl with “The 100-Year Game,” a commercial to air during Sunday’s broadcast on CBS. It will pay tribute to the moments, players and images from around the league. The spot will include more than 40 current and former NFL players, including 19 Hall of Famers.
The events begin during the draft in April in Nashville, Tennessee, and will build leading up to the first game of the 100th season in the fall. The NFL100 celebration will last throughout the season and will culminate at next season’s Super Bowl in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.
