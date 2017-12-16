Patriots: Despite the Miami loss, I’m sticking with the Patriots at the top. It seems like they have a game like that every year (and often against Miami) and rebound just fine (truth is, most NFL teams have a game like that at some point). And they added Kenny Britt this week — even just a play or two a game could make a difference — and will get Rob Gronkowski back off his one-game suspension.

Panthers: I know there remains skepticism about how good the Panthers really are. But what I like is how well they are running the ball — 145 or more yards in four of their past five games and 201 or more in three of them, including 216 against the Vikings on Sunday.

Rams: Will this Sunday be the day remembered down the road as the day the Rams became the true power in the NFC West? Or can the Seahawks show the division still runs through Seattle? As is so often the case in the NFL, it might come down to which quarterback plays better — Jared Goff or Russell Wilson.

Jaguars: A lot of narratives being written this week about how the Jaguars “bullied” the Seahawks. Those might have all had to be rewritten if the Seahawks had gotten the pass-interference call on the fourth-down play on the final drive, showing how fine the line often is in the NFL.

Seahawks: If they didn’t look like the Seahawks of old down the stretch last Sunday that’s because they were without Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and already playing without Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Cliff Avril. Chancellor or Wagner have been the team’s defensive captain every year since 2014 — this year, the two are co-captains. Playing without both is hard to overcome, and Wagner’s availability could determine everything the rest of the year. But as long as Wilson stays upright the Seahawks still have a chance.

Cardinals: Arizona plays at reeling Washington and then hosts the Giants, meaning the Cardinals could be on a little bit of a roll coming to Seattle for the regular-season finale.

49ers: The list of quarterbacks who got anointed as stars after just a few games is a long one, so we’re going to hold off just a little bit longer on Jimmy Garoppolo. But the early signs are obviously promising, and San Francisco winning three of its last four is the first thing this franchise has really had to feel good about in a few years.