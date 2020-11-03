John Elway, the legendary quarterback who has become a Super Bowl-winning front office executive while overseeing the Denver Broncos’ football operations, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Elway and Joe Ellis, the team’s chief executive officer, were told Tuesday morning that they had tested positive, the Broncos said in a written statement.

“Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well,” the team said in its statement. “They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.”

Elway, 60, serves as the Broncos’ president of football operations and general manager. He won two Super Bowl titles with the team as its Hall of Fame quarterback, then was the roster architect of the Broncos’ Super Bowl triumph in the 2015 season with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

The Broncos said that Elway left the team’s training facility Monday morning “after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff.”

Ellis, 61, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a person familiar with the situation. The team said that Ellis was “not feeling 100 percent” Sunday morning, reported his symptoms to the Broncos’ medical staff and watched that day’s game from home. Ellis worked from home Monday before receiving his positive test result Tuesday, according to the Broncos.

All league and team facilities are closed Tuesday for Election Day.

“Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities,” the Broncos said. “There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.”

Broncos offensive lineman Graham Glasgow reportedly tested positive last week for the coronavirus and the team canceled its practice Friday. Three Broncos assistant coaches have been isolated under the sport’s coronavirus protocols in recent weeks.