The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
That contribution will be distributed to organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout the Carolinas and other areas.
“The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday. “Natural disasters like this are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
NFL fans are encouraged to text FLORENCE to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief.
