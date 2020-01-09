The NFL has announced its 32 nominees for the Don Shula Award to honor the top high school coaches in the country.

The nominees, one per team, will be invited to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26, when the winner will be announced. The winner will also attend the NFL Honors show in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The winner will also attend the Super Bowl.

The award is named after the 90-year-old Shula, the Hall of Famer and winningest coach in NFL history. The winner will be selected by a panel including Shula, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, Super Bowl winners Willie McGinest and Mark Brunell and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program.

The nominees:

Jason Mohns, Cardinals

Matt Land, Falcons

Justin Payne, Ravens

Bobby Bates, Bills

Jamie Nickles, Panthers

Mike Noll, Bears

Pat McLaughlin, Bengals

Steve Trivisonno, Browns

George Teague, Cowboys

Rob Busmente, Broncos

Jim Ahern, Lions

Mike Minick, Packers

Todd McVey, Texans

Kyle Ralph, Colts

Damenyum Springs, Jaguars

William Lowe, Chiefs

Mil’von James, Chargers

Paul Knox, Rams

Eddie Frasier, Dolphins

Lambert Brown, Vikings

Andrew MacKay, Patriots

Robert Valdez, Saints

Barris Grant, Giants

Nga Warren, Jets

Dwayne Savage, Eagles

Bill Cherpak, Steelers

Rich Muraco, Raiders

Mike Machado, 49ers

Bill Beattie, Seahawks

TaVaris Johnson, Buccaneers

Shawn Witten, Titans

Joe Jones, Redskins

