MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Neymar scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory at 10-man Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving both teams’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage uncertain heading into their final group games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was left to rue not bringing off Fred after he escaped with only a booking for a first-half head butt.

The midfielder was sent off in the 70th minute for a second yellow card after his challenge on former United midfielder Ander Herrera just after United had gone 2-1 down when Marquinhos scored.

Marcus Rashford had equalized in the 32nd minute after Neymar had taken only six minutes to put last season’s beaten finalists in front.

Neymar struck again at the end of the game at an empty Old Trafford, sidefooting into an empty net in stoppage time.

While United remains top of Group H, PSG and Leipzig are only behind on goal difference. United only needs a point in Leipzig on Tuesday when PSG hosts Istanbul Basaksehir, which is six points behind the top three.

