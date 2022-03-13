Record-breakers Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain’s angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday.

Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed.

While the runaway leader moved 15 points clear in a league it usually dominates, the fans want success elsewhere.

Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid. A few weeks ago they also got knocked out the French Cup and coach Mauricio Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season.

At which point Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG’s first goal against Bordeaux midway through the first half, might be playing for Real Madrid. His contract runs out in June and he can leave on a free transfer.

PSG’s top scorer was the only player spared the whistles when the team names were read out.

Record seven-time Golden Ball winner Messi and Neymar — the world’s most expensive player at 222 million euros ($242 million) — were booed throughout. The two former Barcelona stars were also on the receiving end of some hostile chants encouraging them to leave.

A banner read “Direction Demission” (Directors Resign) seemingly aimed at sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG’s ultras group — known as CUP — demanded in a statement Saturday night that Al-Khelaifi leave.

Some fans in the Auteuil section at Parc des Princes even turned up 15 minutes late in protest at PSG’s midweek meltdown.

The team’s supporters are seething at the manner of the latest humiliating Champions League exit.

PSG was up 2-0 on aggregate but fell apart following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error. Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in 17 minutes to knock PSG out of the competition that its cash-rich Qatari owners crave so much.

Three years ago PSG became the first team to be eliminated after winning the away leg 2-0, losing to Manchester United 3-1. In 2017, it was the first to be eliminated after winning the first leg 4-0, losing 6-1 away at Barcelona.

Bordeaux has leaked 68 goals, the most in the league, but almost scored in the first minute on Sunday.

With Donnarumma dropped, it was Keylor Navas in goal. He saved Remi Oudin’s 20-meter strike before Jean Onana’s header from the corner went just wide.

Neymar lost the ball against Madrid and against Nice in PSG’s 1-0 loss last weekend — both times leading to counter-attack goals.

His goal against Bordeaux came in the 52nd minute with a tap-in. A powerful strike from midfielder Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 in the 61st.

Later Sunday, Marseille needed to win at Brest to move level on points with Nice in second place and the automatic Champions League spot.

Associated Press photographer Thibault Camus contributed from Paris.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports