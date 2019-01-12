ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Sophomore Karmari Newman came off the bench to score a career-high 33 points, 14 better than his previous high, and Oakland rolled to a 90-78 victory over Green Bay on Saturday.

Newman sank 10 of 13 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and hit 7 of 8 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (8-11, 4-2 Horizon League), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from distance. Jaevin Cumberland added 20 points and six assists, while Xavier Hill-Mais scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Reserve guard Kameron Hankerson topped the Phoenix (9-9, 3-2) with 19 points, while Sandy Cohen III pitched in with 18 points and nine boards.

Green Bay led 41-29 at halftime and 45-43 after a Shanquan Hemphill jumper with 16:19 left to play. But Cumberland buried a 3-pointer and Tray Maddox Jr. and Hill-Mais had buckets in a 9-0 run and the Golden Grizzlies never trailed again.