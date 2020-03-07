SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike gave Newcastle a 1-0 victory over 10-man Southampton on Saturday, ending the team’s four-match run without scoring in the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin gained possession on the right side of the field before running toward goal and putting the ball past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 79th minute.

The win took Newcastle above the hosts and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton had to cope after losing Moussa Djenepo in the 28th minute when the winger was sent off for a reckless challenge on Isaac Hayden. Referee Graham Scott consulted the pitch-side monitor before changing his initial decision from yellow to red.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports