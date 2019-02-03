SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand moved into a tie for first place in the IRB Sevens series with a 21-5 win over the United States in the men’s final at the Sydney Sevens on Sunday.
The U.S. and Fiji were level on points with 57 each coming into Sydney’s fourth leg of the competition, with New Zealand three points behind. New Zealand’s win Sunday left it level with the Americans on 76 points each, with Fiji four points behind.
England beat Fiji 19-17 for third place. In semifinal play, New Zealand beat Fiji 35-14 and the U.S defeated England 14-7.
In the quarterfinals, Fiji beat defending champions Australia 22-17, New Zealand defeated France 28-5, England beat South Africa 26-5 England and the U.S. defeated Spain 38-10.
In the women’s final, New Zealand beat Australia 34-10, its 48th consecutive win. Ireland won the third-place playoff with a 26-10 over the U.S.
New Zealand’s win capped a perfect year for the women’s world champions, whose last loss came against Australia more than 12 months ago in the previous Sydney final.
