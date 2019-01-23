HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have signed former Philadelphia Union midfielder Marcus Epps.
The MLS team announced the signing on Wednesday. Epps was selected by New York in the MLS Waiver Draft in December.
Epps played in 32 games for the Union over the past two seasons with three goals and three assists. The 23-year-old played four years at the University of South Florida.
“Marcus has a lot of qualities that we like,” coach Chris Armas said. “His ability and willingness to take players on and run behind, as well as his attitude, make him an exciting addition.”
