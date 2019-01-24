HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have signed German midfielder Marc Rzatkowski using targeted allocation money.
Rzatkowski played with the Red Bulls last season on loan from Red Bull Salzburg. The 28-year-old started 16 of the 24 matches he appeared and had two goals and seven assists.
Before joining the Red Bulls, Rzatkowski spent two seasons with Red Bull Salzburg and four years with FC St. Pauli. He began his career in the academy of hometown club VfL Bochum before signing his first professional contract in 2009.
