EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed tight end Scott Simonson.
The Giants announced the signing Tuesday. The 27-year-old appeared in all 16 games last season and earned $705,000. Contract terms for this season were not immediately available.
Simonson had career highs of nine receptions for 96 yards at Indianapolis on Dec. 23, including his first touchdown on a 3-yard reception. He joined the Giants as a free agent in June. He had spent the 2017 season on the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve list.
Simonson played in four games with Oakland in his rookie season in 2014. He appeared in 14 with the Panthers over the next two seasons.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Bobby Wagner remains a constant at linebacker for Seahawks but there could be a lot of change elsewhere | 2019 position analysis
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- For the Pac-12, the road to the NCAA tournament goes through Washington
- Healthy and happy, Dee Gordon looks for a bounceback for the Mariners
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL