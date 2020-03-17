NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Leonard Williams, OLB Markus Golden, T Mike Remmers, S Michael Thomas, LS Zak DeOssie, WR Cody Latimer, WR Russell Shepard, WR Corey Coleman, WR Cody Core, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Deone Bucannon, RB Javorius Allen.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Jon Halapio, PK Aldrick Rosas, WR Amba Etta-Tawo.

NEEDS: Giants have won 12 games over past three seasons and made playoffs once since 2011. They moved to help defense by agreeing to three-year deals with Panthers cornerback James Bradberry and Packers linebacker Blake Martinez and a one-year deal with Green Bay pass-rushing linebacker Kyler Fackrell. They probably will use draft to take offensive tackle. They will need edge rusher if Golden is not re-signed. They gave franchise tag to Williams and tendered Rosas. Another receiver is needed because Sterling Shepard missed time last season with two concussions. Plenty for new coach Joe Judge to deal with.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $39 million.

