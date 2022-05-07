NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.