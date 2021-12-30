WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Five-time Olympic kayak champion Lisa Carrington was awarded the title of Dame in New Zealand’s New Year honors list.

Paralympics swimmer Sophie Pascoe was also made a Dame, becoming the youngest New Zealander at 28 to be awarded the title.

Carrington became New Zealand’s most-successful Olympian when she won three gold medals at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

She won her first gold medal in the K1 200 meters at the 2012 London Games, won the same event at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and won K1 200 meters, K1 500 meters and K2 500 meters in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old Carrington is also a 10-time world champion.

Pascoe has won 11 gold medals over four Paralympics and is an advocate for people with disabilities.

“Obviously swimming has enabled me to make a positive impact in the pool but also the Paralympic movement,” Pascoe told the New Zealand Herald. “My advocacy for equality for people with disabilities … being the youngest (dame) now is very overwhelming and a huge honor and I accept it with pride.”

___

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports