LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely with a non-football injury, coach Sean McVay says.

The Rams put Robinson on the active/non-football injury list Saturday, and McVay discussed their new signee’s prognosis Sunday without disclosing the nature of Robinson’s condition, which isn’t coronavirus-related.

McVay admitted Robinson’s condition was “something that kind of surprised us” when Robinson reported to training camp. Robinson is participating in the Rams’ team meetings, and he doesn’t need surgery or another medical procedure.

“This is just being precautionary with some things we discovered,” McVay said. “It was something that recently came about. It’s not really anything that’s too concerning. It’s more just (we’re) really glad we were able to get a hold of it early on.”

McVay made it sound likely that Robinson will miss playing time this season. A player can stay on the active/NFI list until the final roster cutdown, after which he would have to be moved to the reserve/NFI list, which would force him to miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

“He’s going to be able to partake in meetings, get treatment, be around his teammates, and then we’ll look forward to being able to get him back at some point this season,” McVay said. “When that is, I don’t know specifically.”

Robinson agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Rams in March after leaving the Detroit Lions as a free agent. Robinson was expected to replace Michael Brockers as the run-stopping center of Los Angeles’ defensive line after Brockers left as a free agent for the Baltimore Ravens.

But Brockers unexpectedly returned to the Rams on April 3 after his deal with Baltimore was scrapped, which left Robinson’s role this season in flux.

“I’m so thankful that we got (Brockers) back in general, but particularly in this instance,” McVay said.

Robinson spent his first four NFL seasons with Detroit after being a second-round draft pick out of Alabama. His playing time declined after coach Matt Patricia took over two years ago, but he made 40 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks last season.

McVay also said rookie pass rusher Terrell Lewis is back in the Rams’ training complex after starting the season on the COVID-19 reserve list. If the linebacker from Alabama remains asymptomatic for three days, he can join his teammates in practice.

