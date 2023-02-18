NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 23 points to lead New Orleans to a 68-65 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, snapping the Demons’ nine-game win streak.

Johnson sank 6 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Privateers (8-18, 5-10 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Reserve Marquez Cooper scored 10.

Demarcus Sharp totaled 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Demons (19-9, 11-4). Jamonta’ Black added 18 points and Isaac Haney pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Johnson’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds left was the final basket of the game.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: The Privateers, who have won two straight following a nine-game skid, return home to host Nicholls on Thursday.

Northwestern State: The Demons travel to play Incarnate Word on Thursday.

___

