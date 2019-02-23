JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro bruised his right knee Saturday when he collided with the dugout railing and then fell down the steps chasing a foul ball.
Alfaro finished the inning but then came out of the team’s spring training opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. He said he wasn’t seriously hurt.
Alfaro was obtained two weeks ago along with two pitching prospects and international signing bonus money from the Philadelphia Phillies for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.
