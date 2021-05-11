PGA TOUR

AT&T BYRON NELSON

Site: McKinney, Texas.

Course: TPC Craig Ranch. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s share: $1.458 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Sung Kang (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship.

Notes: Hideki Matsuyama returns to competition for the first time since winning the Masters. Also playing for the first time since Augusta National is local favorite Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who is trying to recover from a right knee injury. … The TPC Craig Ranch is the third venue in the last four times the AT&T Byron Nelson has been played. It previously was at Trinity Forest. … Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, withdrew Monday because of discomfort in his left knee. … John Catlin, the Californian with three European Tour wins since October, was given a sponsor exemption. … The tournament also awarded sponsor exemptions to Texans Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody, who played in the Walker Cup last week. … The winner gets into the PGA Championship next week if not already eligible. … Lee Westwood is playing the Byron Nelson for the first time. … Among Dallas-area players in the field are Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, who needs a victory to qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry (Brabazon). Yardage: 7,232. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.85 million pounds (U.S. $2.613 million). Winner’s share: 308,333 pounds (U.S. $435,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Renato Paratore.

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Last week: Garrick Higgo won the Canary Islands Championship.

Notes: The European Tour starts a run through continental Europe that will be uninterrupted, except for the two U.S. majors, until it goes to Morocco in October. … Former Masters champion Danny Willett is the tournament host this year. … Among those in the field are Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, who will be in South Carolina next week for the PGA Championship. … The Belfry is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup three times. Europe won in 1985 and 2002, while the Americans won in 1993. … Thomas Bjorn is the only player in the field who played in the last Ryder Cup at The Belfry. He beat Stewart Cink in singles. … Garrick Higgo now has three European Tour victories before turning 22. His three titles in 26 starts is the most by anyone on the European Tour since 1990.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth, Georgia.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 6,987. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott McCarron (2019).

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition.

Notes: This was the next tournament Alex Cejka was supposed to play following his runner-up finish in the Chubb Classic last month. Instead, he got into the Regions Tradition as an alternate when Jay Haas withdrew and won the senior major. Now he is fully exempt through 2022. … Steve Stricker has 25 finishes in the top 10 in his 30 starts on the PGA Tour Champions. … TPC Sugarloaf was the site of the PGA Tour event that was held the week before the Masters. Scott McCarron won the PGA Tour event twice, while Retief Goosen won it once. Both are in the field this week. … Cejka is the seventh PGA Tour Champions rookie to win dating to the start of the 2020 season, joining Ernie Els, Brett Quigley, Shane Bertsche, Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson and Mike Weir. … Bernhard Langer is the only player to top $30 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next tournament: Senior PGA Championship on May 27-30.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN

Site: Knoxville, Tennessee.

Course: Holston Hill CC. Yardage: 7,028. Par: 70.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Robby Shelton (2019).

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Austin Smotherman won the Simmons Bank Open.

Next week: AdventHealth Championship

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Ariya Jutanugarn won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Next week: Pure Silk Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Symetra Classic, River Run CC, Davidson, North Carolina. Defending champion: Peiyun Chien. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Asia Pacific Diamong Cup, Sagamihara GC (East), Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Asaji Yosuke. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do

Challenge Tour: Range Servant Challenge, Hinton GC, Malmo, Sweden. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Investec South African Women’s Open, Westlake GC, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Alice Hewson. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan LPGA: Hoken No Madoguchi Ladies, Fukuoaka CC (Japanese White), Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Min-Young Lee. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/