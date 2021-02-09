RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada sophomore Gary Sherfield has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points, 9 assists and 3.5 rebounds during a 4-0 stretch against UNLV and league-leading Boise State.

Sherfield shot 50% from the field, 43% from three-point range and 93% from the free throw line during the undefeated stretch over eight days.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Wichita, Kansas had a pair of double-doubles with 15 points and 11 assists against UNLV on Jan. 31, and 20 points and a career-high 14 assists against Boise State on Friday. In that 74-72 victory over the Broncos, he hit the game-winner with a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Two days later, he scored a career-high 29 points along with eight assists and six rebounds as Nevada completed the sweep of Boise State with a 73-62 win.

Through Monday, Sherfield led the Mountain West, in conference-only games, in scoring per game (19.6), assists per game (6.7), assist-to-turnover ratio (3.13), and free-throw percentage (91%). He also ranks fifth with 1.5 steals per game.