RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and UNLV each will play non-conference football games against teams from the Pac 10 and Big 12 in September.

The 2021 schedule the Mountain West Conference announced Friday has the Wolf Pack traveling to California on Sept. 4 and Kansas State on Sept. 18. The Rebels visit Arizona State on Sept. 11 before hosting Iowa State Sept. 18.

Nevada hosts UNLV in Reno on Saturday Oct. 30 in the annual intrastate battle for the Freemont Cannon Nevada Day weekend.

UNLV opens the season with a non-conference game at home against Eastern Washington Thursday Sept. 2.

After their season-opener in Berkeley, California, the Wolf Pack host Idaho State on Sept. 11. They play their first league game at Boise State Oct. 2.

UNLV kicks off the MWC season at Fresno State on Sept. 25, then plays its other non-conference game at Texas-San Antonio Oct. 2.

Nevada’s other homes games are against New Mexico State Oct. 9, Hawaii Oct. 16, San Jose State Nov. 6 and Air Force Nov. 20.

UNLV hosts Utah State Oct. 16, San Jose State Oct. 23, Hawaii Nov. 13 and San Diego State Nov. 20