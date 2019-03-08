ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada ice fisherman has tied a 32-year-old record for the largest yellow perch ever caught in the state.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife says John Shorter III of Sparks landed the 13.5-inch perch (34 centimeters) weighing 24 ounces (680 grams) Feb. 16 at Elko County’s Wildhorse Reservoir 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the Idaho line.
He tied the record Warren Goodale set 1987 at Dufurrena Pond north of the Black Rock Desert in northwest Nevada near the Oregon line.
Moore and his friend caught 57 yellow perch in all. NDOW spokesman Joe Doucette says it’s an encouraging sign they’re making a comeback at the reservoir where recent drought and larger predators have taken a toll.
He says this winter marks the first time in a half-dozen years anglers have been pulling keeper-size perch through the ice.