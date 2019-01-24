NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say guard Spencer Dinwiddie is being evaluated for a right thumb injury.

The team gave no other details Thursday about the injury to Dinwiddie, one of the keys to their surprising run to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They said more information would be provided after the diagnosis had been completed.

Dinwiddie has been one of the top reserves in the NBA this season. He scored 29 points Wednesday night as the Nets beat Orlando for their fifth straight victory. It was his 10th 25-point game off the bench this season.

