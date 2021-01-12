NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets and the NBA are looking into Kyrie Irving’s actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor family gathering while not wearing a mask.

General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that the team is reviewing the circumstances with both Irving and the league to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.

Marks added in a statement that a date for Irving’s return to the team has yet to be finalized.

The video on social media appears to be a family celebration, though it’s unclear how many people are in attendance.

Irving missed his fourth straight game for what the Nets are calling personal reasons Tuesday night against Denver. He will likely face a quarantine period upon his return and could be fined if the NBA determines he violated the rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

