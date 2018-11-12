MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nets guard Caris LeVert sustained what appeared to be a severe right leg injury during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s game against Minnesota on Monday night and was taken to a hospital.
LeVert was racing back to try to block a shot with 3.7 seconds remaining and his leg bent awkwardly when he landed. He spent several minutes on the court being attended by medical personnel while the crowd at Target Center fell silent. Timberwolves players huddled in prayer while Nets players surrounded their injured teammate, who was taken off the court on a stretcher with some Nets in tears.
Replays of the gruesome injury were not shown in the arena.
The Nets said LeVert would undergo a full evaluation at the hospital and further updates would be issued as available.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Report: In wake of Paul Allen's death, Seahawks will eventually be sold, possibly for record amount
- Huskies, Cougars rise in AP poll as Apple Cup draws near
- Three impressions from the Seahawks' 36-31 loss to the Rams WATCH
- After being fired, Lorena Martin levels accusations of racism at Mariners, who call them 'false'
- WSU Cougars flying mile-high as magical season continues in blowout of Colorado
LeVert, a former first-round pick in his third season, was averaging a team-leading 19 points entering the game. He had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists Monday.