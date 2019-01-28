BOSTON (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie had surgery Monday to fix torn ligaments in his right thumb.
The team announced the operation prior to a game against the Boston Celtics. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he’d been texting with Dinwiddie — presumably using his left hand — and says the 25-year-old is in “good spirits.”
Atkinson declined to provide a timeline for Dinwiddie’s return.
Dinwiddie has been a bright spot for the surprising Nets, who entered on a six-game winning streak. They have 27 victories overall, one off last season’s total.
The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 17.2 points, mostly coming off the bench.
