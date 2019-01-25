NEW YORK (AP) — Theo Pinson, Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier carried a Nets bench that dominated the Knicks even without Spencer Dinwiddie, and Brooklyn beat New York 109-99 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.

Pinson, on a two-way contract, scored a career-high 19 points. Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Napier added 18 points as the Nets’ reserves turned around and then ran away with the game even without Dinwiddie, their sixth man who has torn ligaments in his right thumb.

D’Angelo Russell was largely ineffective with just 12 points, but Brooklyn put four reserves in double figures and had a 60-33 rebounding advantage.

Trey Burke scored 25 points and Noah Vonleh had a career-high 22 points and 13 rebounds for the visiting Knicks. They have lost eight in a row and 21 of their last 23.

WIZARDS 95, MAGIC 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Green made the go-ahead layup with 42 seconds left and scored a season-high 24 points to help Washington beat Orlando.

Bradley Beal had 27 points and seven assists for the Wizards. They won for the fifth time in seven games. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 28 points and nine rebounds.

HEAT 100, CAVALIERS 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justise Winslow scored 27 points and Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help Miami beat Cleveland.

Dwyane Wade scored 13 points in his final game at Quicken Loans Arena. Cedi Osman scored a career-high 29 points for the Cavaliers. They have lost 18 of 19.

