NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court quickly enough after he was ejected.
The league announced the fine on Saturday.
Atkinson was thrown out of the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. With 1:09 remaining and Brooklyn trailing by five, Atkinson ran onto the court to confront an official after a foul was called against Rodions Kurucs.
Atkinson was given a technical foul and ejected. He became enraged, with players and assistant coaches briefly restraining him before he left the court.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners acquire outfielder Domingo Santana from the Brewers
- As Patrick Mahomes comes to Seattle, revisiting the rumors that the Seahawks wanted to draft him
- Lorena Martin sues Mariners, says she complained to owner John Stanton, CEO Kevin Mather about 'mistreatment'
- 16 years old, 336 pounds: Sama Paama is perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports