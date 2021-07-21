RIFU, Japan (AP) — Vivianne Miedema scored four goals and the Netherlands routed Zambia 10-3 to open the Olympic women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday.

Miedema, the all-time leading scorer in the Women’s Super League, as well as the top career scorer for the Netherlands, had goals in the ninth, 15th, 29th and 59th minutes.

Lieke Martens added two goals for the fourth-ranked Netherlands, which advanced to the World Cup final two years ago in France but fell to the United States. The Tokyo Games are the Netherlands’ first Olympics.

Barbra Banda scored all three goals for Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the field at No. 104.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman is stepping down after the Olympics to lead England in the next World Cup cycle. Wiegman will be replaced by Portland Thorns coach Mark Parsons at the conclusion of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

This is also Zambia’s first appearance in the Olympics. Known as the Copper Queens, Zambia had played just once this year, a friendly with South Africa. The team’s scheduled tune-up match with Britain ahead of Tokyo was called off because of COVID-19 restrictions.



