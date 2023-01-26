HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt recorded 31 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left that capped the scoring to give Hampton a 67-66 victory over Delaware 67-66 on Thursday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. missed a jumper for Delaware to end it.

Nesbitt also contributed eight rebounds and five steals for the Pirates (5-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Marquis Godwin scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Raymond Bethea Jr. finished with nine points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6) were led by Jyare Davis, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Nelson added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for Delaware. Christian Ray also recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hampton hosts Stony Brook while Delaware hosts Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.