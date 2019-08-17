BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored twice to run his goals streak to four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night despite playing down a man throughout the second half.

Nikolic opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Przemyslaw Frankowski played a low cross from the right side to Nikolic for a first-timer from point-blank range. Nikolic converted from the spot in the 45th after C.J. Sapong drew a foul from Aurélien Collin in the area.

Chicago’s Nicolás Gaitán was shown a straight red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time.

Chicago (8-11-9) has won three of its last four games to move within a point of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia (13-8-6) had 60.7% possession and outshot Chicago 18-3.