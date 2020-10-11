NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Nelson will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Tampa Bay and Houston in San Diego, and Jim Reynolds will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta in Arlington, Texas.

The crew for the ALCS opener Sunday night has Manny Gonzalez behind the plate, Nelson at first, Chris Conroy at second, Ted Barrett at third, Tim Timmons in left and Lance Barksdale in right. The seventh umpire in the crew, John Tumpane, will work the plate in Game 2 Monday; each ump will be off the game before his plate assignment.

The crew for the NLCS opener Monday night has Pat Hoberg behind the plate, Reynolds at first, Cory Blaser at second, Dan Iassogna at third, Alan Porter in left and James Hoye in right. The seventh umpire, Will Little, will work the plate in Game 2 Tuesday.

Marty Foster will be the replay official in New York for the ALCS and Mike Muchlinski for the NLCS, and Jordan Baker will be the replay assistant for both series.

___

