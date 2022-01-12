INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47 on Wednesday night.

Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaluyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 4-0 Big East).

Celena Taborn scored 13 and Emilia Sexton 11 for the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-4 Big East).

It was the most points the Huskies scored since they had 95 in the season-opening 15-point win over Arkansas.

UConn’s largest lead was 55 points at 90-35 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter. UConn shot 47.5% overall while holding Butler to 36%.

The Huskies grabbed control from the start, scoring the first nine points of the game.

Advertising

UConn shot 62.5% en route to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter. UConn reeled off 17 unanswered points to push the lead from 19-9 to 36-9.

The Huskies cooled off a bit in the second quarter while increasing its halftime lead to 48-19.

UConn held Butler to 29.2% shooting for the half. The Huskies had a 25-0 edge in points off turnovers in the opening half. UConn ended the game with 43-0 edge in points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies were dominant in playing just their second game after a 21-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

Butler: The Bulldogs were playing their first game Dec. 29 after having the last four games postponed because of COVID-19.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Huskies’ string of 305 straight weeks in the Top 10 ended after a loss to Louisville on Dec. 19. UConn moved up from No. 11 after beating Creighton on Sunday.

OUT FOR THE SEASON

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin had successful back surgery Monday to repair an injury. Her expected recovery time is four months so she’ll miss the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Xavier on Saturday.

Butler: Hosts Creighton on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25