MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added another new blocker for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by drafting Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the third round Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt can play tackle or guard. He was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

On Thursday the Dolphins selected three players in the first round for the first time in their 55 drafts. The haul was led by top pick Tagovailoa of Alabama, fulfilling Miami’s goal of landing a potential franchise quarterback.

Later in the first round, Miami drafted 322-pound tackle Austin Jackson of Southern California. He and Hunt will shore up a line that could have four new starters in 2020.

Hunt started all 13 games at left guard as a freshman, and then split time between left guard and left tackle as a sophomore. He played right tackle his final two seasons, but was limited to seven games in 2019 because of a groin injury.

The Dolphins still need a running back, a defensive tackle, a safety and a tight end, so it’s a good thing they stockpiled picks after they embarked on a rebuilding project more than a year ago.

They have 15 selections total this weekend, including another pick later in the second round Friday night, and a pick in the third. That gives them five of the top 56 choices.

The Dolphins went 5-11 last year under first-year coach Brian Flores, and began an attempted turnaround last month by spending $235 million to sign 10 free agents.

