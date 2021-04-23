LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Thorir Thorbjarnarson announced Friday he will skip his extra season of eligibility at Nebraska and pursue a professional basketball career.

The guard from Reykjavik, Iceland, started 43 of his 93 games since 2017 and had career averages of 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He had his best season in 2019-20, when he scored 8.8 points a game and shot 37% on 3-pointers.

“Thorir has been a leader in our program and has done everything we’ve asked of him over the last two seasons,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We will continue to support him as he starts the next step of his basketball journey.”

He played in all 27 games last year, with 12 starts, and averaged 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He ended the season with season bests with 12 points and four 3s against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

“It feels like just yesterday I was moving in at the dorms and starting my college career,” Thorbjarnarson said. “These past four years have gone by quickly. We have had our ups and our downs but through it all, the fans have stood by us and cheered us on no matter what. I’m very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska where I have felt at home from the moment I got here.”

