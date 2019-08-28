LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced Wednesday that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.

Hunt is a redshirt freshman from Palm Dale, California, who appeared in two games last season and went into preseason practice in line for significant playing time. Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season and was expected to be a reserve tight end this year.

The No. 24 Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday.

