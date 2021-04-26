The NCAA could lose one of its top executives after the Biden administration announced plans to nominate Donald Remy, the association’s second in command, to a high-ranking position within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Remy is the NCAA’s chief operating officer and chief legal officer, reporting directly to president Mark Emmert. The Army veteran has been with the NCAA since March 2011.

His nomination for Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs by President Joe Biden was among six announced late last week by the White House.

Remy’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. He is expected to remain with the NCAA until confirmed but take a leave of absence to prepare for the confirmation hearing.

“The President’s nomination of Donald Remy to be the Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs is a testament to Donald’s remarkable leadership, strategic thinking and insight,” Emmert said in a statement to the AP on Monday. “Although his departure would be a huge loss to the NCAA and college sports, we wish him nothing but success in the upcoming Senate confirmation.”

Remy was hired to be the NCAA’s chief legal officer in January 2011.

He has overseen legal, government relations and policy strategy and has done so during a time when the NCAA has been frequently dragged into court, fighting antitrust challenges over its definition of amateurism and civil suits related to concussions.

Remy previously served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice. During his time as an Army officer, he served as assistant to the General Counsel for the U.S. Army.