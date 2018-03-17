After hitting the game-winning shot in the tournament opener for the Bulldogs, Norvell drained six more shots from deep against the Buckeyes. He was also a crucial part of a 15-0 run to start the game from the Bulldogs.

BOISE – Zach Norvell Jr. poured in a career-best 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 4-seeded Gonzaga outlasted a furious comeback attempt from fifth-seeded Ohio State to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 90-84 victory on Saturday at the Taco Bell Arena.

After hitting the game-winning shot in the tournament opener for the Bulldogs (32-4), Norvell drained six more shots from deep against the Buckeyes (25-9). He was also a crucial part of a 15-0 run to start the game from the Bulldogs.

Trailing by 11 at the half, Ohio State mounted its comeback charge. The Buckeyes completed the surge by taking the lead near the middle of the second half, but foul trouble and Gonzaga’s depth proved too much as the Bulldogs came back to take the lead for good.

Rui Hachimura added 25 points, five rebounds and four blocks off the bench for the Bulldogs. His increase in floor time was due to early foul trouble from both GU starting forwards Johnathan Williams and Killian Tillie.

The Zags finished the game shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from 3-point range, while Ohio State shot 45.5 percent overall and 42.3 percent from deep.

Keita Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes with 28 points, while Kam Williams added 19.

Gonzaga outrebounded the Buckeyes 39-25, while grabbing 13 offensive boards to OSU’s eight. Gonzaga was turnover prone in the second half though, finishing with 13 in the game.

The Zags will now travel to Los Angeles for a Sweet 16 matchup against either top-seeded Xavier or No. 9-seeded Florida State. The Musketeers and Seminoles will play Sunday night. It is Gonzaga’s fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.