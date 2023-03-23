Whenever Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz made one of his frequent recruiting trips to Cashmere to see the hoops prodigy, Hailey Van Lith, he would plug “Sea-Tac Airport” into his phone’s directions app as soon as he reached the gym in the tiny Eastern Washington town (population: 3,202). Then Walz would hit “go” and dreamily watch one of the greatest girls players in Washington state history dominate Class 1A competition — until he couldn’t wait any longer to tackle the three-hour drive back across the pass.

“I’d sit there and watch the game, because it kept counting down,” Walz related on Thursday. “It would tell me what my estimated arrival time was. I told her and her family, ‘Hey, as soon as it gets to 11:30, I’ve got to go. Even if the game’s not over, so I can catch my red-eye flight back home.’”

Walz’s persistence, and pluckiness, paid off. With virtually every high-level basketball school in the country coveting Van Lith, who in 2020 became the top girls scorer in state history, she chose Louisville over her other finalist, Baylor. And Van Lith, who is making a triumphant return to Seattle this weekend with Louisville for the women’s NCAA regional tournament at Climate Pledge Arena, said that Walz’s willingness to tackle the often-treacherous pass an estimated five times to see her in person was a huge factor.

“One time, there was a snowstorm and the pass closed, but he was trying to drive over the pass and kept sending me pictures,” Van Lith said with a laugh. “You couldn’t see anything out the window. But it really meant a lot to me. I’m the type of person who values connection, and if I feel like you care about me, I’m willing to work really hard for you. So him doing that … he was one of the only coaches who put in that much effort. It meant a lot to me because I really want to play for someone who thinks I’m good and believes in me.”

Van Lith’s vast talent announced itself at a young age — in grade school, according to her dad, Corey Van Lith, who told The Seattle Times in 2020, “I was renting gyms out two hours a night by fourth grade.”

While still in high school, Van Lith played for a host of national teams that took her to tournaments around the world. Her tenacity on the court caught the eye of Kobe Bryant, who invited her to train with his Mamba girls team in Southern California. She bonded with Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna; the two of them attended a Cashmere game a mere two weeks before both died in a helicopter crash, a tragedy that deeply affected Van Lith.

“Thank you for teaching me that it is OK to be unapologetically great,” Van Lith wrote in Instagram tribute.

One lesson in drive and passion that she got from Kobe, according to the Los Angeles Times: He told her to make a list of all the players she thought were better than her and one by one, find a way to beat them on the court.

“He told me I had to be better than them in every aspect of the game, and each time I met them and bested them, I could check them off the list,” she told the Times in 2020. “So I did that. I made a list of 20 girls, and so far I’m seven down. I still have 13 to go.”

Van Lith, a junior, has brought that same single-minded attitude to Louisville, which faces Mississippi on Friday at 7 p.m. She was named an honorable-mention All-American this season and leads the Cardinals with 19.5 points per game. She also is one of the most visible faces in women’s college sports, amassing nearly 700,000 Instagram followers and a variety of NIL endorsement deals.

The basketball world got to see Van Lith’s fiery nature close-up in Louisville’s win over Texas on Monday that sent it to the Sweet 16. She had a chippy exchange with the Longhorns’ Sonya Morris in the handshake line, which got wide play on the internet and caused amateur lip-readers to try to figure out what she told Morris. Van Lith said she wasn’t surprised at the furor.

“I wasn’t surprised because it’s women’s basketball,” she said. “And people treat us differently all the time. I mean, that happens in the NBA game every single day. But just because it was women’s basketball, they’re going to drag it out and it’s a whole deal. But it wasn’t a big deal. And people are trying to stretch. I’ve moved on from it. I’m not on social media, so I don’t know what people are saying. I’m not particularly worried about it, but I think if you know me, and you watched me, that actually was a very calm moment for me. I think that people know that I’m a lot more intense than that. I was actually very calm in that moment.”

As Van Lith said that last statement, two Louisville teammates on the podium with her nodded vigorously. Van Lith once told The Seattle Times, “I want (my opponents) to remember hating playing me because I was the worst (to play against). I don’t want my opponents to have loved playing me because that means I was too soft on them.”

To which her Cashmere coach Brent Darnell said at the time: “I’ve never seen anyone who can go from this total competitor, killer, assassin on the basketball court to this nicest, sweetest, kindest, goofiest, laughing girl.”

The sweet and laughing side of Van Lith was on display Thursday as she happily contemplated the “50 or 60” friends and family from Cashmere and Wenatchee expected for Friday’s game.

“We’re coming in deep,” she said. “I hope it’s like a home game for us.”

Van Lith has helped put Cashmere on the map. In fact, when asked if she was now more famous than Aplets and Cotlets, the sweet delicacy that’s produced there, she laughed and said, “I think so. Because every time I tell someone where I’m from, they’re like, ‘What is that?’ I say, ‘It’s the apple capital of the world, like, duh.’ So I would say yes, at this point.”

And Van Lith has made Walz’s snowy excursions to Cashmere well worth the effort.