It’s not necessarily the history you pay to see or brag about to posterity.

When telling sports stories, the most enthusiastic eyewitness accounts typically involve a team’s supremacy — not its downfall.

But regardless if fans felt happy or heartbroken, history took place at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to Ohio State’s 73-61 win, the UConn women’s basketball team will miss the Elite Eight for the first time since 2006 and the Final Four since 2008.

That’s a streak of 16 tourneys for the former and 14 for the latter. These are Joe DiMaggio-like runs that we’ll likely never see again in our lifetimes.

Of all of the Huskies’ streaks — which include 111 straight wins and 29 straight Sweet 16s — the 14 consecutive Final Fours might be the most notable of all. The most notable streaks Saturday, however, were the tears running down players’ faces.

The Huskies and their fans simply aren’t accustomed to these circumstances. The most successful program in women’s college basketball history doesn’t take early vacations. They don’t make way — they make magic. At least they did before Saturday.

It’s been a tumultuous season for these Huskies, who lost Paige Bueckers — arguably the best player in the country — to a knee injury in the offseason. They were without standout Azzi Fudd for much of the year as well. But after breezy wins in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, second-seeded UConn came in as 10-point favorites vs. the third-seeded Buckeyes Saturday.

After committing 25 turnovers, however — including eight straight to start the second quarter — they found themselves beaten.

Senior Lou Lopez Senenchal teared up on the floor and again in the postgame interview room. Senior Dorka Juhasz choked up on the dais as well.

Both reflected on their time at UConn with fondness, even if it ended in disappointment. Then, Geno Auriemma, the Huskies’ coach since 1985, put things in perspective.

“One of the problems with streaks — we had a 30-year don’t-lose-two-games-in-a-row streak broken this year. We lost at home a couple times — or when, you would think, how could that happen? But the problem with streaks is the longer they go, you’re closer to it ending than you are to the beginning of it. And it’s just a matter of time,” Auriemma said. “It’s just a matter of time when it’s going to happen. And it was going to happen sooner rather than later. … It’s an impossibility to do what we have done already. What’s the next highest streak, nine or something like that, regionals in a row? There’s a big difference between nine and 29, right? And you take that in stride and you say, yeah, it was great while it lasted and it’s a credit to all the players that we had and all the times that you have to perform really, really well at this level.”

Unfortunately for the Huskies, Saturday’s performance was well below their standard. Ohio State’s pressure didn’t just stifle them, it “paralyzed” them, as Geno said. Eight straight turnovers to start a quarter would have been obscene for a junior college team, let alone the 11-time national champions. A 10-4 lead to start the game transformed into a 10-point halftime deficit, then an 18-point deficit at one point in the fourth quarter.

The team from Storrs was seeing stars. So is the dynasty dead?

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff was asked this directly postgame. UConn has, after all, now gone without a national title since 2016 — a Sahara-caliber drought for the program. But knowing Bueckers was watching in street clothes, and that the recruits keep coming in, McGuff didn’t take the bait.

‘I don’t think so. They’ve got probably the best player in America sitting on the bench today … and they’re still continuing to get kids that fit their program,” said McGuff, who coached at Washington before moving to Columbus. “That’s what they have done better than anybody in America, is they get kids that really fit with their program and their culture. And they’re still getting ’em. They got ’em coming in recruiting, and so I think they’re going to continue to be one of the very top programs in college basketball.”

The atmosphere at Climate Pledge was everything one would hope for at an event such as this. At one point, the crowd let out a cheer for former UConn and Storm star Sue Bird, who was shown on the arena’s big screens.

But Bird’s old team couldn’t keep their streak alive. Best program ever — but this year, not Elite.